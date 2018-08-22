TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- ISU continues to make all its new students feel welcome, especially those new to Terre Haute!

Wednesday students on campus had the chance to get a "Taste of Terre Haute." Local restaurants came out to show new students what the city has to offer.

Our photographers told us many of the samples were wiped out quickly. Restaurants say it's important for them to get involved on campus.

“Because we do a lot of business with ISU and they are loyal customers to us, we try to give them back something.” Said Mechment Toptsi who owns Cackleberries.

Cackleberries works with the university often by catering to sporting events.