ISU students experience life in a refugee camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Center for Global Engagement at Indiana State University provided an opportunity to "walk a mile in their shoes."

They experienced what it would feel like to be in a refugee camp.

Students learned what shelter, food, and water would look like.

Some basic needs that they may take for granted.

The students were issued a card that identified their name and country they were from.

"This is more to educate them about the issues than to talk about a position they hold on any matter," Zachariah Mathew, from Global Engagement said.