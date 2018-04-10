Clear
ISU students experience life in a refugee camp

The Center for Global Engagement at Indiana State University provided an opportunity to walk a mile in their shoes.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Center for Global Engagement at Indiana State University provided an opportunity to "walk a mile in their shoes."

They experienced what it would feel like to be in a refugee camp.

Students learned what shelter, food, and water would look like.

Some basic needs that they may take for granted.

The students were issued a card that identified their name and country they were from.

"This is more to educate them about the issues than to talk about a position they hold on any matter," Zachariah Mathew, from Global Engagement said.

