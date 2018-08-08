Clear

ISU staff taking part in training to help new students with campus life

Indiana State University is working to make sure its staff is prepared for the upcoming school year.

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is working to make sure its staff is prepared for the upcoming school year.

The Office of Campus Life has been working with graduate students.

They're training to be resources for students on campus.

The goal is to train grad students to help incoming students adjust to campus life.

ISU students return to class on August 21st.

