TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is working to make sure its staff is prepared for the upcoming school year.
The Office of Campus Life has been working with graduate students.
They're training to be resources for students on campus.
The goal is to train grad students to help incoming students adjust to campus life.
ISU students return to class on August 21st.
Related Content
- ISU staff taking part in training to help new students with campus life
- ISU hosts campus blood drive
- ISU students trying to bring Camp Kesem to campus
- Overnight shooting ruled "accidental" at ISU's campus
- Local kids take part in acting camp at ISU
- ISU students experience life in a refugee camp
- New bike share program rolls out on ISU's campus
- Rose-Hulman students take part in Pi Day fun
- High school students take part in a special banquet
Scroll for more content...