Clear

ISU receives $50,000 donation from Saudi businessman, will be used on disability research

Indiana State University received a little help with one of its missions on Thursday.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University received a little help with one of its missions on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

A businessman from Saudi Arabia donated $50,000 to the school.

The money will allow faculty and students to work on disability research.

The school hopes to work with the Terre Haute community on the project.

Leaders say it allows students and the community to work together.

The research will focus on health issues like autism and down syndrome.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It