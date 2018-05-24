ISU receives $50,000 donation from Saudi businessman, will be used on disability research

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University received a little help with one of its missions on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

A businessman from Saudi Arabia donated $50,000 to the school.

The money will allow faculty and students to work on disability research.

The school hopes to work with the Terre Haute community on the project.

Leaders say it allows students and the community to work together.

The research will focus on health issues like autism and down syndrome.