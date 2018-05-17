ISU participates in agBOT challenge in Parke County

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Busses and trailers from all over the U.S. showed up to Gerrish Farms just outside Rockville. They all showed up to take part in this year's AgBOT Challenge.

One of those teams being Indiana State University. Parker Kirby is part of the team who was excited to be part of the team.

"Actually knew of Gerrish Farms and that this competition was here so he roped us all into that and we decided we were going to participate, come up with something and learn something new," said Kirby.

ISU only has a prototype of their design so far but it's a way show off their early work to others. Teams from all over the world come to faceoff in various competitions when it comes to field work.

It's been an event steadily growing for many years. Rachel Gerrish is the Senior Executive Producer for agBOT who has been with it since the beginning.

"In 2015 we started recruiting teams to build autonomous machines capable of performing task in agriculture. So that allowed us in 2016 to have our first agBOT challenge," said Gerrish.

Thursday served as expo day, schools brought students who are already interested in this area of engineering.

To the Gerrish family, this is one of the reasons they started the event, to inspire the next generation.

"So it will be lovely to see the agBOT challenge continue and have these elementary and high school kids one day be entering as entrepreneurs or through universities and high schools themselves," said Gerrish.

With over one hundred thousand dollars' worth of prizes, some participants will be going home winners but those from ISU are focusing on the biggest prize from the event. That being a broader knowledge when it comes to agriculture robotics.

"I’m going to learn a lot. We're going to see what everybody else is going to bring to the competition. I'm going to take notes, figure out what we can do better. What I can improve on, new things to add that I’ve never thought of before. Then we're going to get together as a team and we are going to make it happen," said Kirby.

The competition will continue from now until Saturday afternoon. The event is also open to the public to attend. You can find more information on their website here.