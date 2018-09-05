ISU on the search for new bike share program, will donate old Spin bikes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University continues to search for programs to replace a popular bike share program.

Last month, we told you that Spin was shutting down its service nationwide.

After they finished up operations locally, they donated the bikes to ISU.

The Office of Sustainability is working to make minor repairs to the bikes.

After that, they will donate them to areas in the community.

News 10 spoke with the sustainability coordinator at ISU.

He told us they expect to bring a new program in during the spring semester.

Right now, they are looking at three different options.