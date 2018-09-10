TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university has started its campaign to help the United Way.
On Monday, Indiana State University started its fundraiser.
This campaign encourages staff to donate $20 or more to the United Way.
ISU's goal is to support the United Way in its mission to help people.
Staff members collected more than $60,000 for the United Way in the most recent campaign.
Related Content
- ISU kicks off their United Way campaign
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall
- Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
- Air Force vet that foiled terror attack in France to kick off ISU Speaker Series
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- ISU Community Garden officially open
- ISU hosts campus blood drive
- Catholic Charities kicking off their Orange Friday campaign to combat hunger
Scroll for more content...