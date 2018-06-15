Clear

ISU hosts campus blood drive

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 4:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hosted a blood drive on campus.

On Friday, the Indiana Blood Center held the drive from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

It was hosted by the summer undergraduate research program.

If you missed this event, you can donate anytime at the Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute.

