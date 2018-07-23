ISU holds public auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Money made from an auction will help out a local college.

Several items were up for grabs at Indiana State University.

Items included computers, sports apparel and even a van. ISU hosts public auctions every four to six weeks.

Money made will go back to the university.

The items auctioned off are also from the ISU as well.

"Departments will send us pick up requests," said Tom Kellett, Asst. Director of Purchasing, "and what we'll typically do, we'll bring everything over and the best items come out to the auction for resale."

ISU holds the auctions year round.