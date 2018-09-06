ISU group searching for volunteers to help with Victim Advocate Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hopes to get some volunteers to help students who've experienced violence.

It's called the Victim Advocate Program.

Volunteers serve on an on-call basis.

They'll help students who've experienced sexual violence, relationship violence, and stalking,

"We know that the support a victim gets just after the incident actually says a lot about how they'll heal," Amanda Hobson from the ISU Women's Resource said.

The program is confidential and open to all ISU students.

For more information, call 812-237-3829.