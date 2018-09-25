ISU Speaker Series welcomes man that helped stop Paris, France terror attack

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hosted a special guest on Tuesday evening.
The school hosted Spencer Stone as part of their Speaker Series.
Stone is known as an American hero after he helped to stop a terror attack in Paris, France.
Organizers say his story is inspiring.
Dwayne Betts will be the next person to take part in the program.
He is scheduled to visit in October.
