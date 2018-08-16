ISU Police warn students of scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University Police are warning of a new scam, and it targets local students.
Once a student responds to the email, the scammer requests personal information.
Authorities say these types of scams are the most common at the start of a new school year.
They happen at nearly every university or college
Police say students and parents should never give out personal information.
