TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is hoping to do its part to save the planet this Earth Day!

Scroll for more content...

Next week, ISU will be collecting plastic bags.

Anyone in the community is invited to bring bags.

Students will be making "plarn" or plastic yarn out of the bags.

A local church will turn the plarn into blankets.

It is a way to help the homeless in Terre Haute.

The event will be in the Stalker Quad on Wednesday, April 18th.