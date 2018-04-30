ISU Community Garden officially open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For those of you who like to garden, but you may not have the space at your own home, there's good news.

The ISU Community Garden is officially open for the summer.

We talked to Patti Weaver today, she's the garden manager.

She says it's a garden for anyone in the area who may not have the space at their own home to have a garden, or if you live in an apartment.

"This is a community garden. ISU is unique in this that they actually don't just have people participating from the campus, they actually have the people in the community participating."

Now when it comes to their hours of operation, if you want tools, you'll have to be there when a gardener is there, however, the garden is open to use anytime if you have your own tools.

Weaver says they still have some plots left, so if you would like a plot, click here.

Once you're there, just click on the "Gardener Application" on the right side of the page.