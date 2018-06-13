Clear

ISU Community Garden Doing Well Despite Weather

The ISU Community Garden is doing well despite flooding and drought conditions this summer.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being in near drought conditions, local gardeners are welcoming the recent rainfall.

"Most of the plants out here in the garden have been just getting by, so this moisture that we just got, which was close to three inches, has been extremely beneficial."

Patti Weaver is the manager of the ISU Community Garden.

She says when it comes to plants, you can water them as much as you want, but what they really need is rainfall.

"I don't know why, or what it is, but rainwater is what the ground and the vegetation in this world need."

With the recent dry weather and now plenty of rainfall, some people are looking at the potential for flooding.

However, Weaver says the garden is pretty safe from that.

LINK | ISU COMMUNITY GARDEN 

"We're high enough elevation and in town enough, and the soil drains so quickly that after a two and a half, three-inch rain, you don't even see puddles."

And as the summer progresses, Weaver says the best thing for the garden is more rain, combined with warm temperatures.

"We need the temperatures, you know, 85 to 90 is good, a 95 we can deal with occasionally, but we really need the adequate rain as everybody needs."

So the next gloomy, rainy day we have, just remember it's helping make everything green again.

