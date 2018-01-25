ISU Celebrates Founders Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - ISU is celebrating 151 years and students, faculty and alumni came together to honor the campus's history and traditions.

Wednesday there was an unveiling of a 3D art piece that took almost 2 years to make! It features events and special icons that make the university what it is today.

Professor, Jack Maynard is proud to be a Sycamore! "It's a place for a new beginning. it's a place that has given so many people a chance to change their lives and make a difference in their communities."

You can check out this new piece of artwork on the first floor of the welcome center.