Loogootee ISTEP scores invalid; State confirms testing breach and superintendent responds

ISTEP scores at a local school may be invalid. Indiana's Department of Education says there was a breach at Loogootee Schools involving ISTEP testing.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:56 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas / Staff Report

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is investigating a local school's ISTEP testing.

On Thursday, News 10 learned there was a reported breach at Loogootee Schools for the ISTEP test.

That means some students may need to retake the test.

Superintendent Chip Mehaffey told in a statement that last month, a parent reported students may have had access to some math test questions.

From there, the Indiana Department of Education investigated.

Mehaffey said that investigation uncovered an administrator printed three winter 2017 test questions from the parent portal.

The administrator gave those questions to math teachers who may have used them for spring 2018 review.

Part of the statement says:

"We are firm in our belief that there was no ill intent by the administrator."

As a result of the breach, some test scores have been invalidated.

All of this means some students will have to retake the math portion of the ISTEP + test once school begins in August.

See the full statement here. 

