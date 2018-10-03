ISTEP scores are in, see the results right here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring 2018 ISTEP results were released on Wednesday afternoon by the Indiana Department of Education.

Overall, performance remained stable across content areas in grades three through eight, with slight increases in grade eight English/language arts and grade three math.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick said ISTEP is one of the many tools the Hoosier state uses to measure student achievement.

She said this year's results indicate the state is moving in the right direction.

