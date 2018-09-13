Clear

ISP partners with the National Guard for Marijuana Eradication Team, spots to 'grows' in Greene County

According to police, they used the National Guard helicopters to fly over areas to search for spots where marijuana is being grown.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 8:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard and troopers with the Indiana State Police have located two outdoor 'marijuana grows' in northeastern Greene County.

State police and the National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce were assigned to the Marijuana Eradication Team.

Troopers say they spotted the grows in Vicksburg.

Officials say before Indiana State Police ground units could respond, residents spotted helicopter and started fleeing from the houses.

That is when the helicopter landed, and the state police spotters secured the houses.

Police said they interviewed the residents, and no arrests were made at this time, but three separate investigations are underway, and the results will be handed to the Green County Prosecutor's Office.

The marijuana was taken as evidence.

