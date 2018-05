TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An evening crash involved an Indiana State Trooper this weekend.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. on U.S. 40 in Putnam County.

Officials say a red Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a dump trailer attempted to turn right.

Instead officials say it hit an ISP Dodge Charger nearly head on.

The driver reported a possible brake issue that may have led to the crash.

No injuries were reported.