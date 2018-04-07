ISP hands off investigation into police-action shootings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office has received from the Indiana State Police the results of the investigations related to a recent police-action shootings.

The case stems from a standoff situation in early March, involving Mikey Reynolds. Police believe Reynolds shot two people at a house on Putnam Street in Terre Haute. The female victim died, and the male victim was seriously hurt. Reynolds then left and barricaded himself in a house on First Avenue. At some point, he escaped that house and returned to a different house on Fourth Avenue. The situation led Terre Haute Police Department to question how Reynolds broke the police perimeter.

While in the house on Fourth Avenue, Reynolds made a threat towards Indiana State Police SWAT officers. The officers fired, shooting and killing Reynolds.

Since that time, Indiana State Police has been conducting two investigations. One centers around a shot fired by a Terre Haute Police sniper towards Reynolds while he was in the house in First Avenue. The second investigation is on the fatal police-action shooting that happened on Fourth Avenue.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and his staff will review both investigations. They will determine what, if any, charges will be filed. This also includes the shootings on Putnam Street and the two locations where Reynolds hid from authorities after the shootings.