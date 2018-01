TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are on the scene after a trash can exploded in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 3:00 near 3rd and Washington Streets.

Police tell News 10 the damage was contained to the trash can.

The Indiana State Police Bomb Squad has been called to assess the situation and search the area near the explosion.

No injuries were reported.