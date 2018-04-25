ISOFlex packaging expands in Washington, creating more jobs

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI)- ISOFlex packaging, a full-service company providing flexible packaging solutions, is expanding. The company is going to add a third production line as well as more jobs to the market.

A ribbon-cutting took place on Tuesday.

The Daviess County facility, on Interstate 69, makes local synergy for plastics, barrier films for food packaging.

"It's a continue re-investment for the company and the community," said David McKinney, president of ISOFlex packaging.

The business has 30 workers in Washington. Now, the new production line will add eight more jobs.

"We hire at a much higher rate than most industries," McKinney said. "And, we will continue to do that."

ISOFlex packaging has received $4 million dollars in financing to fund the expansion. They say they plan to add a third high-speed production line, which will add 700,000 to 800,000 thousand pounds of blown film per month.

ISOFlex acquired the former Alliance Barrier Films operation in January, following a partnership with the local owners dating back to 2016, when $25 million was invested to develop the Washington facility.

The investment means more jobs for the residents in the community and growth for the city.

"It shows the world that things are happening at this exit in Washington, Indiana," said Joe Wellman, Mayor.

McKinney says he likes the economic climate and what the city of Washington did for their business. "It made us want to re-invest money here," he said.

Trey Reuss, Washington plant manager, says the expansion is serving as an economic engine.

"Oh it's huge," Reuss said. "We are bringing more people in the community and more people in the door. We are creating jobs. We are growing and you can't ask for anything better than growth."

If you are interested in applying click here.




