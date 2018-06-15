Clear

INDOT talks worker safety and answers your questions at open house meeting

The Indiana Department of Transportation is giving you the opportunity to share your concerns.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDOT is holding a series of open house meetings.

The first one took place on Thursday night at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

News 10 spoke with INDOT representative Debbie Calder.

She told us INDOT has a record-breaking number of projects.

"There's a lot of orange barrels and cones out there, so please watch out for not only our construction crews and those projects but we have our maintenance crews on a daily basis doing work as well," Calder added.

She also talked about those "Next Level" signs you may have seen all over the Wabash Valley.

She says they are a reminder that INDOT wants to protect the infrastructure the state already has.

The Next Level Plan anticipates spending around $30 billion over the next 20 years.

