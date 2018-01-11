INDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Edward McMillan lives out in decker but travels to Vincennes quite a bit. He's no stranger to traveling in winter weather but its others out on the road that worries him.

"Well, peoples just got to get prepared and drive slow, slow down. If it's icy just stay home. If you don't have to get out, don't get out," said McMillian.

That's why the Indiana Department of Transportation District Office has been getting ready. They say that all their crews are ready to roll out as soon as the winter weather hits. Jason Tiller with INDOT has been helping get everyone ready for the upcoming winter weather.

"Our latest models are predicting anywhere between four and eight inches. So we are anticipating a pretty significant event in the Vincennes district and pretty much throughout southwest Indiana," said Tiller

All their trucks will be out in full force covering their 120 routes. They will be doing their best to keep the roads clear of snow while also trying to prevent ice with salt.

They suggest if you come across a plow while traveling to get behind them while keeping a safe distance but they also give a warning to those who try to pass.

"We have a saying around here "Don’t crowd the plow" and that's really important because if you're making a movement or if you're in a blind spot for one of these trucks and they need to make a sudden movement they're not going to see you and that could be a potential disaster," said Tiller.

No matter how the weather develops over the next couple days. Locals like McMillan just hopes everyone will drive with caution no matter what.

INDOT also suggest downloading their cell phone app. they say from there you can get updates on state roads that might be harder affected by the winter weather.