INDOT holding open house for upcoming project on 'Lyford Y'

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be hosting a project open house in regards to the State Road 63 and U.S. 41 project in Parke County. This is also known as the 'Lyford Y.’

“Officials report the purpose of the project is to enhance safety and to reduce the frequency and severity of vehicular collisions at the intersection,” a press release from INDOT stated.

Over the past years this intersection has been the site of several accidents; including a fatal accident in 2015 when 19-year-old Emily Herzog was killed after a semi overturned and landed on her vehicle.

Since that accident there have been small changes made to the intersection including flashing lights in the stop signs and also removing signs that could have been blocking view of traffic.

Part of this proposed project will be changing the intersection to go from a 3-legged type intersection to a T-intersection with all traffic stopping.

A short left turn lane will be included on the northbound approach and mailbox turnouts will be modified as part of the project to enhance safety.

The upcoming meeting with be a chance for residents to learn more from INDOT on the project and ask questions.

It will be on Feb. 1 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Clinton. That is located at 100 South Water Street.