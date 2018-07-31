Lyford project turned dangerous

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials are stressing the importance of traffic signs in work zones.

Police say the Lyford Y intersection has turned dangerous.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says they and Indiana State Police have made 70 traffic stops so far for two issues.

First, southbound drivers are turning right on State Road 163. This is not legal.

Police also say drivers are running the red lights.

Both problems are putting drivers in danger, as they are driving into oncoming traffic with a green light.

INDOT says drivers need to pay attention to construction signs to avoid a ticket.

An INDOT spokesperson told us people are not obeying the signals at the Lyford Y.

Construction is underway to change the Y into a T.

INDOT says drivers are also illegally turning from southbound U.S. Highway 41 to westbound State Road 163.

Project workers want to remind everyone to follow the traffic signals and signs that are in place.