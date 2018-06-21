IN AG hosts drug take back event

VERMILLION CO Ind (WTHI) - Indiana's government is doing what it can to fight drug abuse. They're doing it one community at a time.
Wednesday, the office of Indiana's Attorney General stopped by the
Vermillion County Fair.
They were there to help folks safely get rid of their old mediciations.
Attorney General Curtis Hill hosts these events around Indiana.
He wants to make sure the potentially harmful medications aren't making it into the wrong hands. Local law enforcement agree.
They say events like these help fight the opioid problem.
"{They help} get people out of the jails, back to work, living on their own and eventually a productive member of society," Vermillion County Sheriff, Mike Phelps said.
