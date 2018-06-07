IMPD works with Kansas State Police for large drug bust leading to 5 arrests, seizure of 50 pounds of pot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Coordination between authorities in Kansas and Indianapolis resulted in a major drug bust in Beech Grove.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Kansas State Police reached out to IMPD after stopping a vehicle carrying marijuana bound for the Indianapolis area.
Authorities arranged for delivery of the drugs to an address on 7th Avenue in Beech Grove. After delivery, IMPD SWAT moved in with a search warrant. Police detained five people and confiscated several items, including:
50 lbs. of marijuana
Several pounds of THC candy
$92,000 in cash
Two firearms (including one listed as stolen)
IMPD arrested the following individuals:
Donald Dowdell,29; preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance
Willima King, 31; preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, and visiting a common nuisance
Terrance Shane, 30; preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, residential entry, and visiting a common nuisance
Terrance McGraw, 29; preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance
Telice Easley, 21; preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance
Police took the items seized during the operation to the IMPD property room to be held as evidence. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.
The investigation involved IMPD Criminal Interdiction, North District, North District Flex Team, IMPD SWAT, Southeast District, Beech Grove police and Kansas State Police.
