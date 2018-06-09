Indy Bicyclist killed in a hit and run, witnesses chased the suspect down...and recorded it

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run a block north of the University of Indianapolis our partner station CBS 4 in Indianapolis first reported.

Police confirm a female bicyclist has died after getting struck by a SUV. That vehicle, described as a silver SUV that was also traveling southbound, reportedly fled the scene.

IMPD found the SUV abandoned near Madison and Bacon.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Shelby and Standish near UIndy.

An Indianapolis bicyclist named Scott Harris posted on Facebook that he saw the hit-and-run take place directly in front of him.

He began recording and chased the suspect down. In the post, Harris said the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’9″ and heavy set.

Video shows the suspect driving what looks like to be a Ford Escape. Harris said he fled south on Madison Ave.

If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.