IL Toddler dies after drowning in family pool

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local child has died in an accidental drowning. It happened at a home in Olney, Illinois.
News 10 reached out to the Richland County coroner's office Tuesday. The coroner said 18 month-old Ellen Schick drowned in an above ground pool on Sunday.
The coroner believes she may have found her way up the ladder and into the pool on her own. The coroner is calling this a tragic accident.
