IHOP changing name to IHOB

After 60 years of being 'IHOP', The International House of Pancakes announced its name change on Twitter.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Zhane Caldwell

The company tweeted plans to flip the "P" in its name to a "B", but they haven't revealed what the "B" will stand for.

The company's name change will officially go into effect on Monday, which is when the meaning of the "B"will be revealed.

Reports say the new name will reflect the restaurant's "quality of food and the menu".

Some IHOP restaurants have already changed their signs which displays the new name, but local IHOP restaurants have not yet made that change.

The most popular guess so far is "breakfast", but the company hinted on Twitter that it may not "breakfast."

What do you think the "B" stands for?

