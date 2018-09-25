IDPH releases report on United Methodist Village

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has released a report for both campuses of United Methodist Village. They are dated August 29th. That is one day after former CEO Paula McKnight resigned.

The report states that the facility failed to separate personal and business accounts. IDPH also finds that the facility failed to prevent misappropriation of resident's trust fund accounts.

On both campuses, the report says the facility "failed to notify local law enforcement of an allegation of financial abuse of residents".

The report continues by saying United Methodist Village "failed to initiate and thoroughly investigate an allegation of abuse".

According to the report surveyors with IDPH interviewed on both campuses from August 23rd through the 29th.