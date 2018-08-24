Clear

IDPH releases new reports regarding United Methodist Village

New reports have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding United Methodist Village

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - In late July the Illinois Department of Public Health released two reports. In it, they claimed misuse of funds. News 10 has now received an update on those two reports as well as a whole new report.

The updates to the July reports show United Methodist Village in compliance at both campuses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health states that the village filed an informal dispute resolution. In the July reports only one source of evidence was provided. IDPH determined there was not enough documented evidence in the first report.

LINK | STATE REPORT SAYS UNITED METHODIST VILLAGE MOVED $17,000 FROM RESIDENT'S TRUST FUNDS TO PAY COMPANY'S BILLS

The department released a new report Friday morning.

The 83-page-long report involves the campus located on Cedar Street. It focuses on residents being moved from the south campus to north campus as part of a restructuring plan. In it, four different complaints were made.

Two of those complaints each had the same five citations. Those citations mostly deal with a lack of planning for resident relocation or discharge planning.

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING...OUR RESIDENTS ARE BEING NEGLECTED."

According to the report, investigators reviewed 17 residents' cases. Some of the residents' accounts of what happened are included in the report.

