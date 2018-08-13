Clear

"I was dumbfounded..." Veterans Treatment Court gets federal grant

The Vigo County Veterans Court has been recognized and is being awarded a federal grant.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 7:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County veterans court was started about three years ago by Judge John Roach. Since it started it's helped almost 30 veterans get out of the system and get their lives back on track. After enduring an 18 - 24 month long treatment program.

Now, they're getting $484,000 from a federal grant to support the cause.

The substance abuse and mental health administration are awarding them this five-year grant. That's approximately $96,000 per year.

The grant came unexpectedly. 

"{We got it by} sheer luck," James Ramer, veterans treatment court coordinator said. "We applied for it back in February. It was our first grant so really it was a learning opportunity for us and we were very thankful and surprised when the announcement and down and we were one of the recipients."

It will help them to expand their read to help veterans all around the Valley. When veterans come home from combat they go through a lot of ups and downs. Sometimes that lands them in the court system.

"They're struggling with these issues. There are so many different resources, which is phenomenal, but for them, it's like drinking out of a fire hose," Ramer says. "They just don't know where to turn."  

The money will be used to expand operations, pay for drug screening for the veterans in the program and overall be able to help more veterans. 

"That's the whole goal of the grant. To allow us to expand our operations to capture even more veterans in Terre Haute and the surrounding communities," Ramer said.

They just found out about the grant last week and it was a very pleasant surprise.

"I was certainly happy for the court knowing that we would have this funding for the next five years to be able to take care of veterans in the Wabash Valley," He said. 

Ramer says they have three veterans graduating from the program next week. Which is why they do what they do.

Now, they can start to help even more 

For more information on the Veterans Court or to get involved, you can go to their website here.

