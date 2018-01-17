LYFORD, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a project open house regarding an upcoming intersection improvement project at S.R. and U.S. 41 in Lyford, Parke County.

INDOT says the purpose of this project is to enhance safety and reduce the frequency and severity of vehicular collisions at the intersection. As part of the project, INDOT will implement geometric and traffic control modifications.

The exisiting, triangular 3-legged type intersection will be reconstructed to a T-intersection with an all-way stop condition.

A short left turn lane will be included on the northbound approach. Mailbox turnouts will be modified as part of the project to enhance safety.

The Lyford Intersection Improvement open house is an opportunity for INDOT to meet with members of the community regarding upcoming construgtion related activites.

"Project Open House" will be on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eagles Lodge in Clinton, Indiana.

During the open house INDOT representatives will be available to address questions and discuss the objectives of the project. The open will be an informal session. It is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the project and to also provide input to the project as construction approaches.

To learn more about this project click here.