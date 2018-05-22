VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board says they are just days away from announcing their new superintendent...but controversy already surrounds the replacement.

Specifically, the process of choosing the top spot.

We were at Monday night's school board meeting when they board said they selected their new superintendent.

When they thought the "I's" were dotted and the "T's" were crossed, two board members expressed concern over the selection process.

Board members Paul Lockhart and Mel Burkes say the selection process was rushed.

They said they would have like more community input in the process.

Some of the other board members felt that came out of the blue.

"...especially the early part of this...I think we went through pretty well, but I think we rushed this a little bit and skipped some steps," Lockhart said.

"We've been doing this since February, so the process is over and you are telling...you are suggesting suggestions that weren't discussed before," school board member Alpa Patel said at Monday's meeting.

Back in February, the entire school board voted to go with the University Placement Team and their process for the search for a new superintendent.

We reached out to Paul Lockhart for an interview. He agreed to go on camera with us...but then backed out.

We've also left numerous messages with the head of the Teacher's Union, Mark Lee. He hasn't returned our calls.

We've been told the name of the new superintendent will be released in the next day or two.