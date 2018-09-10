'I rescue animals every day, but I like to say we've rescued each other' Woman dives into passion during cancer journey

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, more than 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. One of those women is Michelle Cannava, who's found that her passion is making the fight much easier.

She shares, “My first reaction was, I kept apologizing to everybody. Because we're women, we know our bodies, and we have an intuition that most of the time is accurate, and I was aware of the fact that I was ignoring that intuition, and knowing what was coming, and what we were going to be going through and what we'd be putting our family through, it made me want to apologize to a lot of those people."

Being sick seems like such an odd thing to be sorry about. But that's the situation Cannava felt she was in, earlier this year.

She shares, "In April I started experiencing pain that warranted attention, intense pain. That's finally what drove me to the doctor, and it was discovered immediately that I had a tumor and that it was Stage 2 Ovarian Cancer."

Cannava had ignored back pain, a change in bathroom and dietary habits, and bloating in her stomach, which she assumed was a "middle-aged pooch." But faced with the news from doctors, she finally had to listen to her body, and start cancer treatment. She's being treated at I-U Health Simon Cancer Center, which she says has offered great support in her journey.

Cannava also says attitude has played a large role in her day to day recovery.

Cannava reflects, "It's okay in the beginning to dive into the grief and into the fears you have and face those fears head-on. But at some point, I have to get to a point where I start to have faith, and a reason to get out of bed every day."

Cannava says that it has been a difficult road to get to where she is today, but she says she owes her progress to the animals.

She says, "I rescue animals every day, but I like to say we've rescued each other."

Cannava is the Manager of the Clay County Humane Society. She describes her relationship with animals as something special to say the least.

She says, "I can't tell you how many times an animal that we've recently brought in comes up and is checking me out for the first time and will focus on the port that the doctors put in that they administer the chemo through, and do a big sniff around it then look up at me and give me a kiss."

With the help of two eyes full of love, four legs, and a body full of fur, Cannava knows she'll pull through this battle.

She shares, "I've come to the conclusion that I was put exactly where I needed to be, so I could go through this with optimism, passion, and a willingness to survive."

Doctors say early detection is key in treating cancer. To learn more about ovarian cancer symptoms, risk factors, and prevention, click here.