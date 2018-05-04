'I love it because it's my street, and so I'll be proud of it' Neighbors excited for multi-million dollar road project

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some consider it as a gateway through the town of Rockville.

Scroll for more content...

For residents, like Linda Rollings and her daughter Jana, Howard Avenue is home.

"Our sidewalks definitely need work," said Jana.

"The road, it's a mess. I mean the potholes are awful," said Linda, "It shakes my house when people go by with trailers."

Howard Avenue is also one of the most highly travelled areas in Rockville.

"It's one of the major thoroughfares through town," said Town Council President Liddy Dowd-Wright.

That's why major changes are in the works.

Wednesday, town leaders broke ground on the Howard/Market Street Project. The area connects US 36 and US 41. It's a project town leaders say is about 6 years in the making.

The project totals out to $4,883,883.20 and is part of an 80/20 match between the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Town of Rockville.

"This is going to include infrastructure, stormwater, all new resurfacing," Dowd-Wright said.

Residents can also expect to see better sidewalks, more lighting and bicycle paths.

"The high school and elementary school both turn off of Howard Avenue, so it's also going to improve the safety of the kids going to school," she added.

Dowd-Wright says federal dollars will mostly pay for the project. The Town of Rockville recently paid their share of construction costs, which came to a little less than $1 million.

Dowd-Wright told News 10 trees should be removed as early as Monday. Work should be finished in the Fall of 2019.

This is also part of a "sister project".

"We've recently been awarded another grant and will continue the work in 2022, follow it on to South Market," Dowd-Wright said.

Construction plans to halt during the time of the Covered Bridge Festival, but will resume in the spring.

Neighbors who attended the groundbreaking ceremony say they're excited to see the end result.

"We'll really appreciate it when they widen the street and have the blacktop, it'll be a lot quieter," Linda said, "but I think the tourists are going to love it. It's a shortcut across town, it'll be a smoother ride and it'll be pretty when they're all done."

"It makes this town have perks, make it more like where people want to come see it," said Jana, "I love it because it's my street and so I'll be proud of it."