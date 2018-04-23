VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office is once again warning people about phone call scams. Callers are pretending to be officers and ask for money.

According to the Vermillion County sheriff's office, several residents have been contacted by an individual trying to convince the victim to donate money.

Marcia Carroll lives in Montezuma. She says it's terrible how many calls she gets trying to scam her.

"On average I would say I get two calls a day, if that," Carroll said. "They are usually from Saint Louis, Seattle, or the east coast."

Callers are calling nationally, locally, or even overseas.

"I don't give them {the callers} what they want," Carroll said.

Vermillion county officers are on high alert. Someone informed the sheriff's office that someone was pretending to be law enforcement. The caller was using exact names of officers.

Sheriff Mike Phelps says no one has fallen victim to donating money. But, that doesn't mean someone will not. He says the best tip he can give is to educate your family members. The elderly are often targeted.

"They come from a more trusting time period than we do," Phelps said.

Phelps says callers are stealing personal residents numbers to make the scam calls. The number appears to be local.

"They're calling from a number that is different than what actually shows on the caller id," he said. "They don't care who they are scamming."

It's a warning to everyone that scammers are everywhere and they aren't going anywhere any time soon.

"I don't know the answer," Phelps said. "It's going to be a much higher level than Vermillion County," Phelps said.

The sheriff's office says they want to be informed about scam calls. You can call them at (217) 442-4080.

To make a report, there must be a loss involved. You can file a complaint with the attorney general's office. And, if you want to donate, make sure you donate directly to the organization.