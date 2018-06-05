TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Lighthouse Mission in Terre Haute isn't letting tragedy define their story. They continue to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their shelter nearly two years ago.

The fire ripped through the Mission, leaving hundreds of people without a place to stay. Reverend Tim Fagg had to re-shuffle their plans.

You’ll find their current shelter at the former Booker T Washington High School on 13th Street.

“A lot of people think we're closed. We're not closed. We're still open,” said Fagg. “1201 South 13th Street. I can't say that enough. We are still in business. We are still open. We are still providing for those in the Wabash Valley."

More than 60 people call this new facility home. In the winter they reached 115 people. The Mission is still providing a safe place for families to stay. They also offer classes on valuable work skills.

The Mission is providing 5,500 meals a month to people who need it most. They're proud to see their efforts paying off.

As for the former shelter on Wabash Avenue, Fagg says they are still cleaning up the building for the next few weeks.

Fagg says a developer in Indianapolis is buying the property. The company is still on track for turning the land into apartments for low-income seniors.

The Mission expects to be paid for the property in December 2018. Demolition of the former shelter should also happen around that time.

Fagg says their website is undergoing work, so the best way to donate is to drop off items or mail monetary donations to 1201 S. 13 Street in Terre Haute.