TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a local robotics team hope to inspire others to get involved with science, technology, engineering and math.

Members of local team Area 5188 led the "I Love Robots" event at the Terre Haute Children's Museum Friday evening. The team is made up of high schoolers from across Vigo County.

Each year the team works to design and build a robot for competition. The team can spend up to five thousand dollars on the robot, according to a coach, so they do accept donations. He says other high school students are welcome to join.