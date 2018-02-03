wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 21°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

"I Love Robots" event inspires youth

Members of local team Area 5188 led the "I Love Robots" event at the Terre Haute Children's Museum Friday evening.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 10:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a local robotics team hope to inspire others to get involved with science, technology, engineering and math.

Scroll for more content...

Members of local team Area 5188 led the "I Love Robots" event at the Terre Haute Children's Museum Friday evening. The team is made up of high schoolers from across Vigo County. 

Each year the team works to design and build a robot for competition. The team can spend up to five thousand dollars on the robot, according to a coach, so they do accept donations. He says other high school students are welcome to join.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It