I-70 westbound closed near Plainfield after crash involving multiple semi trucks

By 1 p.m., traffic was moving through the area, although drivers were still experiencing slowdowns.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: WTTV

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTTV) — A crash involving multiple semi trucks blocked all lanes of I-70 westbound near Plainfield Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police and INDOT, four semi trucks crashed into one another. Westbound I-70 traffic was being taken off at State Road 267 so it could re-enter on the other side of the crash.

This story was orgionally posted by CBS4indy.com

