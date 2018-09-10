Clear

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:55 PM
Posted By: INDOT

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces I-70 will be restricted to one lane in each direction just east of U.S. 41 on the bridges over Canal Road beginning on or after Tuesday, September 11. The contractor plans to work around the clock to ensure the thin deck overlays are completed by September 27.


White Construction Co. was awarded this contract for $7.1 million. This project includes patching and resurfacing U.S. 41 from just south of I-70 through Terre Haute to State Road 63 on the north end. The curb-ramps will be updated to be ADA-compliant. Thin deck overlays will be placed on the U.S. 41 bridge over Tippecanoe St. and CSX Railroad and on the I-70 bridges over Erie Canal Road.
The contractor continues to work on the curb ramps along U.S. 41. Please watch for lane restrictions and workers during this time. After the concrete work and patching is complete the contractor plans to pave U.S. 41 northbound during this construction season and the southbound lanes next spring. That work will take place Monday through Thursday north of Wabash Ave. between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and south of Wabash Ave. from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.


The thin deck overlay work on U.S. 41 bridges will be completed during the overnight hours as well.

This project is scheduled for completion at the end of June of next year.

INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex