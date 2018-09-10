I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces I-70 will be restricted to one lane in each direction just east of U.S. 41 on the bridges over Canal Road beginning on or after Tuesday, September 11. The contractor plans to work around the clock to ensure the thin deck overlays are completed by September 27.



White Construction Co. was awarded this contract for $7.1 million. This project includes patching and resurfacing U.S. 41 from just south of I-70 through Terre Haute to State Road 63 on the north end. The curb-ramps will be updated to be ADA-compliant. Thin deck overlays will be placed on the U.S. 41 bridge over Tippecanoe St. and CSX Railroad and on the I-70 bridges over Erie Canal Road.

The contractor continues to work on the curb ramps along U.S. 41. Please watch for lane restrictions and workers during this time. After the concrete work and patching is complete the contractor plans to pave U.S. 41 northbound during this construction season and the southbound lanes next spring. That work will take place Monday through Thursday north of Wabash Ave. between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and south of Wabash Ave. from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.



The thin deck overlay work on U.S. 41 bridges will be completed during the overnight hours as well.

This project is scheduled for completion at the end of June of next year.

INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.