Hymera man arrested, facing drug charges after police stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say enhanced patrols led to the arrest of a Hymera man on Friday.

It happened around 10 p.m. on State Road 48 in Hymera.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said officers and deputies were assigned to patrol areas of concern for suspicious activities. That's when police say they encountered Rocky Caddell, 41, of Hymera during a stop.

Police say they found six grams of methamphetamine, along with meth paraphernalia, inside Caddell's vehicle.

Caddell was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail. He faces charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Posession of Paraphernalia.

Police say Caddell was also on probation.