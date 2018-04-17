Clear
Hydrant flushing in West Terre Haute this week

Hydrant flushing kicks off in West Terre Haute and Sugar Creek Township Monday.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hydrant flushing kicks off in West Terre Haute and Sugar Creek Township Monday.

West Terre Haute Water Works says flushing will run all this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the plan is to tackle the south end of West Terre Haute Monday.

The north end of West Terre Haute will be flushed Tuesday.

Toad Hop, Larimer Hill, and Ferguson Hill will be flushed Wednesday.

On Thursday, Old Paris Road, Liggett, and Lower Sandford Road will be flushed.

Lastly, Thorpe Place and Sarah Myers Drive will be taken care of on Friday.

Officials say flushing may be done ahead of or behind schedule based on the weather.

