Hutsonville schools to possibly look into new athletic co-op opportunities

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - After the option to consolidate Hutsonville and Palestine schools fell through following a vote in March, the focus now is on the future.

On Tuesday, Hutsonville School Board members held a town hall meeting at the high school. The purpose was to discuss the possibility of a new co-op option for athletics.

The proposal comes from Martinsville's school district.

Hutsonville Board Member Bill Wyman told News 10 the proposal comes after declining participation in extra-curricular activities in both districts.

Wyman says the proposal is strictly a co-op for not only athletics, but after-school academics like Scholastic Bowl, as well as marching band activities.

Hutsonville and Palestine schools have shared sports for years.

Several residents we spoke with declined to go on camera with their thoughts on the idea.

Many stated during the meeting that Hutsonville should at least explore what Martinsville has to offer. Others said they were still on the fence about the proposal, and some even suggested the possibility of Hutsonville standing alone.

No decisions were made at the meeting. Board members say this was strictly to get input from residents to see how they feel.

Wyman says the board will now take some time to reflect on what's being proposed and if they'd like to explore it further.