Hunter-Reay races to 1st IndyCar win since 2015

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Hunter-Reay won his first IndyCar race since 2015, prevailing at Belle Isle after teammate Alexander Rossi slid off the track at a turn with about seven laps to go.

Rossi, the pole winner, was struggling to hold off Hunter-Reay before the mishap at a right turn on lap 64 of 70. From there, it was smooth sailing for Hunter-Reay on the 2.35-mile street course. He finished more than 11 seconds ahead of second-place Will Power.

Ed Jones finished third, followed by Scott Dixon. Rossi fell to 12th and dropped out of the series points lead.

Power, the Indianapolis 500 champion, returned to the top of the season standings. He’d fallen from first to third after Saturday’s race, in which Dixon outlasted Hunter-Reay for the win.

The second half of Belle Isle’s Indy Car doubleheader was Sunday, and Hunter-Reay earned his 17th career win. It was the 59th for Andretti Autosport.

The race Sunday was delayed over a half-hour because the pace car crashed during a pace lap. There was another caution right after the start when Spencer Pigot spun. After that, the race was caution free the rest of the way.

Hunter-Reay’s last victory was at Pocono in 2015. He’s now finished in the top five six times in eight races in 2018.

Hunter-Reay and Rossi were second and third in Saturday’s race, and they were vying for the lead again Sunday when Rossi’s front left tire appeared to fail him and he was unable to make the turn.

It was another big day for Honda, which had the top six finishers Saturday. Power was the only Chevrolet in the top six this time.

Jones matched his highest finish of the season. He was also third at Long Beach.