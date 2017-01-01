Hundreds show up for annual Holiday Ham Giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community.

Catholic Charities Food Bank partnered with B & S Plumbing and Heating in Terre Haute on Thursday.

Hundreds of people poured into the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the 7th Annual Holiday Ham Giveaway.

It was a full Christmas meal, free to families, all to spread some holiday cheer and to give needy families hope for the future.

"A lot of us are very fortunate that we don't have to worry about food insecurity and so when we see an event like this, it really brings home how important it is to help others," Sally Stewart, from B & S Plumbing said.

Catholic Charities told News 10, the fact that hundreds of people showed up for the food on Thursday proves the great need in our community.