Hundreds prepare to walk to end Alzheimer's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than 5 million Americans are fighting the battle with Alzheimer's disease. It's the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. For that reason, some in the Wabash Valley are fighting back.

John Lawson lost his Dad two years ago.

"It was really hard," Lawson said. "I miss him, I really do."

Lawson lost his dad to a disease he says took a life too soon. At 68-years-old Lawson's Dad passed away from Lewy Body Dementia. His thinking, memory, and movement slowly deteriorated.

"I know my Dad is in a better place, but I was hurt because we didn't have any answers," Lawson said. "We need to get more awareness out there for this terrible thing that is going on, this terrible disease."

Lawson and his 6-year-old daughter, Sawyer, are teaming up to raise awareness. They are fighting a disease that affected not only them but millions of Americans.

On September 16, several will participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer's at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. It's an event put on by the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

"It's just a great day for families to come out if you have a loved one living with the disease or you know a loved one that has passed because of the disease," said Thomas Benoist, development specialist for Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

For more information and to pre-register for the event, click here.