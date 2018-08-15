Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Warning View Alerts

Hundreds prepare to walk to end Alzheimer's

More than 5 million Americans are fighting the battle with Alzheimer's disease. It's the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. For that reason, some in the Wabash Valley are fighting back.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than 5 million Americans are fighting the battle with Alzheimer's disease. It's the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. For that reason, some in the Wabash Valley are fighting back.

John Lawson lost his Dad two years ago.

"It was really hard," Lawson said. "I miss him, I really do."

Lawson lost his dad to a disease he says took a life too soon. At 68-years-old Lawson's Dad passed away from Lewy Body Dementia. His thinking, memory, and movement slowly deteriorated.

"I know my Dad is in a better place, but I was hurt because we didn't have any answers," Lawson said. "We need to get more awareness out there for this terrible thing that is going on, this terrible disease."

Lawson and his 6-year-old daughter, Sawyer, are teaming up to raise awareness. They are fighting a disease that affected not only them but millions of Americans.

On September 16, several will participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer's at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. It's an event put on by the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter

"It's just a great day for families to come out if you have a loved one living with the disease or you know a loved one that has passed because of the disease," said Thomas Benoist, development specialist for Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter. 

For more information and to pre-register for the event, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's Eric Stidman takes flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The Alzheimer's Walk

Image

The Kindness Mission

Image

LGBTQ Services at ISU

Image

101st Airborne in local parade

Image

Cicada season and you

Image

Kevin is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Eric Stidman gears up to take flight with Blue Angels

Image

Citizens Police Academy applications

Image

National Health Week, adult day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong